Oct 10th, 2017

It’s not uncommon for Google or Apple to collect data in order to “improve your user experience” with their products, but it’s something else entirely when companies do it without telling you. That seems to be the case with OnePlus, which has been collecting massive amounts of data on its users.

The problem was first highlighted by Christopher Moore on his personal blog, where he admits that he connected his OnePlus 2 to a proxy for monitoring internet traffic from the device as part of a Hackathon Challenge. While monitoring traffic, he found that OnePlus was collecting a lot of user data like IMEI numbers, MAC addresses, and even timestamps for when you lock/unlock your phone or the screen turns off.

The data collected even returns the timestamps for when you open and closed apps, so your wife may not know about your porn browsing history, but OnePlus certainly does. Moore highlights that he was able to see the time periods when he had Slack and Microsoft Outlook open down to the millisecond, all stamped with his phone’s serial number which ties him directly to the device since he bought it from OnePlus.

The good news is that a solution has been found for uninstalling the OnePlus System Service that does the reporting of analytics data. You can remove it via ADB and your phone doesn’t need to be rooted in order to do so.

How to remove OnePlus System Service App

  1. Install ADB on your computer.
  2. Plug your device into your computer via USB.
  3. Enable USB debugging on your device.
  4. Execute the following command:

$ adb shell pm uninstall -k --user "0" net.oneplus.odm.provider

If you’re a OnePlus user, let us know if you plan on disabling this service, since you don’t need to be rooted to do so.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus will skip the 5T and go straight to the 6

OnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Launcher gets a redesigned folder view

OnePlus will unveil a new product on 9/19

30 OnePlus 5 Tips & Tricks

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant hits the Play Store
closeGoogle Assistant now available for download on the Play Store

The Google Assistant application has been released onto the Play Store, making it easier for the company to update Assistant without requiring an overall software update.

5

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

8

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.

9

more_vertGoogle Contacts app updated with new UI and features
closeGoogle updates the Contacts app with new UI changes and features

Google’s Contacts app is getting an update in the Google Play Store before the new Pixels hit. The update brings new UI and features, all of which are detailed right here.

10

more_vertPixel 2 XL vs iPhone X
closePixel 2 XL vs iPhone X

Now that the Pixel 2 XL is finally official, we can compare it to the latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone X.