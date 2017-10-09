If you’re looking to get a good wireless charging pad for your new Android smartphone, RAVPower has a decent deal on their Qi wireless charging pad. The charging pad usually retails for $14.99 on Amazon, but with the coupon PHABWIRE you can get it for only $10.99.

Unlike some wireless charging pads that don’t have any indication that your device is actually charging, this RAVPower wireless charging pad has a low-key visible LED that turns blue when it’s in standby mode and green when it’s actually charging your device.

They’re also offering a deal on a set of USB-A to USB-C cables. You can usually pick up a 2-pack of these cables for $9.99, but with the coupon code USBA2CPD you can grab the same pack for only $8.49. Not a bad deal if you need an extra set of USB-C cables laying around.