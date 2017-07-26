Nearly 7 years after Google first introduced their “Instant Search” feature on the web, they’re finally ready to call it quits. Not to be confused with Instant Search basically started loading search results as you typed. It was a little distracting but possibly saved a few seconds on your searches by having the information already ready for you — without even having to press enter.

With most searches being performed on mobile these days, it only makes sense. In fact, Google says this was the sole reason for retiring Instant Search. A Google spokesperson tells Search Engine Land:

“We launched Google Instant back in 2010 with the goal to provide users with the information they need as quickly as possible, even as they typed their searches on desktop devices. Since then, many more of our searches happen on mobile, with very different input and interaction and screen constraints. With this in mind, we have decided to remove Google Instant, so we can focus on ways to make Search even faster and more fluid on all devices.”

So there you have it. Instant Search is officially dead starting today, and while you’ll still see search suggestions as you type, you’ll be force to tap on them or hit enter to see any results. You know, like an animal.