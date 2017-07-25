Motorola took the wraps off the long rumored Moto Z2 Force today in New York, along with a handful of other Moto Mods including a 360-degree camera. While the new phone arrives officially on August 10, there’s still plenty of time to decide whether or not you should upgrade from the Moto Z Force released last year.

There are two big changes worthy of mention to those considering an upgrade. First, the Moto Z2 Force will be available on all carriers in the US, rather than being a Verizon-exclusive like last year’s flagship. Second, the phone features a much smaller battery than the Moto Z, which is unfortunate considering how well received the Moto Z was precisely for its large battery. Let’s take a look at the spec chart to compare.

The upgrade to the Snapdragon 835 is nice, but the US model only gets 4GB of RAM while the rest of the world will get a base model with 6GB of RAM. Dual cameras on this one are nice, with a monochrome sensor available alongside the color sensor. The loss of nearly 1,000mAh of power in the battery is a big blow to people who prefer a larger battery, so that’s definitely something to consider if you have the Moto Z Force.

Overall, my opinion is that the Moto Z2 Force isn’t worth the upgrade if you already have the Moto Z from last year. However, if you’re looking for a flagship-specced phone and you’re interested in trying out what Motorola has to offer, specs-wise it’s hard to do worse than what Moto is offering here. What do you think?