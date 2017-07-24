With the Galaxy Note 8 and Moto Z2 Force coming around the corner, another device may look to steal the show this Fall. Google is working on the Pixel 2 lineup, and we have seen a slew of leaks and a few renders which have given us an idea of what to expect.

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 2 will be the first device on the market powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 processor. This is the successor to the Snapdragon 835 and provides a marginal upgrade similar to the SD821 and SD820 from last year.

This is a bit of a change of pace as we initially saw rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 would be the first smartphone to launch with the SD836. However, there is no confirmation as to why this won’t be the case.

As for performance, the rumors claim that the SD836 will be about 10% faster compared to the SD835. Both processors will have the same CPU and GPU, but the SD836 will feature higher clock speeds.

Obviously, the launch of the Pixel 2 is still a few months away, but the rumor mill is getting ready to pick up some major steam. Let us know what you think about this latest rumor and if you’re excited for the Pixel 2.