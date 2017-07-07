Last week, rap icon Jay-Z dropped his latest album — 4:44 — to mostly warm reviews. It’s his first studio album since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, 4:44 originally launched as a Sprint/Tidal exclusive (no surprise there, it is Jay Z’s music streaming venture).

Today the album is now widely available from the usual music streaming services, including Google Play Music, Amazon Music, and iTunes. Notably absent is Spotify, which doesn’t stream any Jay-Z albums, so there’s no real surprise there. Rolling Stone called 4:44 “apologetic and dazzling,” while the album currently has a Metacritic score of 84/100.

If you fancy yourself a fan of the hip-hop, you can sample the entire album via the link below, or stream the entire thing if you’re a Play Music subscriber.