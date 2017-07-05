Jul 5th, 2017

We’ve long assumed there would be a Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. Now that assumption has been pretty much confirmed by the FCC. A Samsung phone with model number SM-G892A has gone through the FCC. From the diagram, it certainly looks like a rugged phone.

The device appears to have protected corners and sides. It also has an AT&T logo on the back, which has been where previous Active variants have been available. You can tell this is a Galaxy S8 variant by the fingerprint placement. We don’t know what the front looks like, but we’re not expecting an Infinity Display. Expect something with more bezel for better durability.

Are you interested in the Galaxy S8 Active?
