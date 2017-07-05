Jul 5th, 2017

Smartphones and the internet have changed a lot of things, especially when it comes to dating. The days of walking into a bar and hoping to meet someone with your same interests are over. Nowadays, the perfect match is just a few swipes away on your phone. You don’t even have to shower and brush your teeth. Here are some of the best dating apps available for Android right now!

Bumble – Girl Power

Bumble is a unique dating app that gives a lot of control to women. Instead of being bombarded by messages from creepy men, it’s up to the woman to initiate the conversation. In homosexual matches, both parties can make the first move. It’s an interesting take on the traditional dating app.

DOWNLOAD: Bumble

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 3.8/5

Clover – Chat it up

Clover tries to combine multiple dating apps into one. The big feature with Clover is free chats. You can set up dates, join mixers, and find local meetups. Clover search offers tons of filters so you can find the perfect person. Clover isn’t as popular as the other apps on this list, so it might not be great in your area.

DOWNLOAD: Clover

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 3.9/5

Coffee Meets Bagel – The Daily Fix

Coffee Meets Bagel is another dating app with a unique twist. Every day at noon, men and women get a curated list of potential matches. The list for women prioritizes men who have already shown interest. Once a match is made, you get a private chat room with ice breaker questions.

DOWNLOAD: Coffee Meets Bagel

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 3.9/5

eHarmony – Survey Says…

eHarmony is known for its Relationship Questionnaire that aims to get to know you and make great matches. The app allows you to access your daily matches right on your phone. You can see why eHarmony matches you with people, send smiles to matches, and see who’s viewed your profile.

DOWNLOAD: eHarmony

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: Yes
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 3.1/5

Happn – Missed Connections

Happn is billed as a “local dating app.” It uses GPS to find people who are nearby. The app will display people on your timeline that you have crossed paths with. Sort of like Nintendo StreetPass for dating. Both parties are notified if they “like” each other. Since it’s hyper localized, it’s not very useful if no one around you uses the app.

DOWNLOAD: Happn

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5

Match – Made in Heaven

Match is a lot like eHarmony. The app is a companion to the website, which allows you to rate your daily matches, send messages, and use the powerful Match search. The Match app also tells you when you have crossed paths with other Match users in real life.

DOWNLOAD: Match

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: Yes
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 3.7/5

MeetMe – Friends First

MeetMe is similar to Happn in that it’s a location-based app. The difference with MeetMe is it’s primarily for meeting new people and making friends, but it can easily be used as a dating app as well. You can find people nearby with shared interests and strike up conversations.

DOWNLOAD: MeetMe

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.2/5

OkCupid – Science of Love

OkCupid is arguably the most popular dating service available. You answer a bunch of questions about yourself and then find matches based on that information. It does have a Tinder-like “swiping” feature, but OkCupid goes a lot more in-depth on matches. If you use the website, you should check out the app.

DOWNLOAD: OkCupid

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.1/5

Tinder – One Size Fits All

Everybody knows about Tinder. It’s the quintessential modern dating app that started the whole dating app trend. The concept is simple, but effective. Users swipe through pages of potential matches: swipe right to like, left to pass. Users are notified when both swipe right. From there you can chat and make plans.

DOWNLOAD: Tinder

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: No
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4/5

Zoosk – The Anti-Catfish

Zoosk is an app that has become very popular recently. You’ve probably seen commercials on TV. There’s nothing special about Zoosk, other than the large user base. It’s a pretty standard dating app. One cool feature is that all photos have to be verified by sending in a selfie video. You’ll never get catfished (hopefully).

DOWNLOAD: Zoosk

  • Price: Free
  • Subscription: Yes
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4/5

According to several users on Reddit, videos recorded in landscape mode play audio on the wrong channel. The sound that should be coming from the right side is being played on the left side and vice versa.