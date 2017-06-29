Jun 29th, 2017

It seems as though Amazon has taken a lesson from all those “Black Friday” sales that actually start on Thanksgiving night. Prime Day was originally started to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary while providing some pretty sweet deals to Prime members, or a pretty steep discount to get people to try out the service. This year the discounts are coming on July 11th, though Amazon has announced the deals will start rolling out at 9PM EST on July 10. Oh boy.

While there will be plenty of tech products on sale to watch out for, Amazon is giving us a heads up on what some of those deals will be. Interestingly enough, it seems as though they’ll be offering up to 50% off on some of their newly released Prime exclusive phones like the Moto G5 Plus and the Alcatel A30 Plus.

Prime Day Highlighted Deals

Of course, these are only a handful of deals that Amazon is highlighting before the actual sales start. You can download the Amazon Shopping app to be notified if anything on your wishlists go on sale during the big day, so you can save a few bucks on something you’ve had your eye on but haven’t quite purchased yet.
