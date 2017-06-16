Jun 16th, 2017

If you’ve been eying the new Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, or perhaps last year’s LG V20, now is the perfect time to pick one of these up as T-Mobile is offering a buy one, get one free deal for Father’s Day so you can snag your Pops a snazzy new device, too.

T-Mobile says both existing and new customers can take advantage of the deal and there’s no trade-in device required. Existing customers will need to purchase the phone’s using T-Mobile’s no interest Equipment Installment Plans and then add one voice line with unlimited data. New customers will need to purchase both devices on the EIP and activate both plans on T-Mobile ONE.

Of course, you’ll be paying for the devices on your monthly bill, but T-Mobile will process the mail-in rebate and you’ll receive your refund for the price of the phone in the form of a prepaid MasterCard for whichever device costs the least. T-Mobile says they’ll reimburse up to $500 for the LG G6 and the LG V20 and up to $790 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

You can snag the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, or Arctic Silver for $30 down and $30 a month. The LG G6 is available in Ice Platinum and Black for $20 down and $20 a month. Finally, you can snag the LG V20 for $0 down and only $20 a month. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to head to your local T-Mobile store or visit their online site.

Sounds like a pretty good deal as long as you have T-Mobile coverage in your area and don’t mind being tethered to the Uncarrier for a bit for two brand-new handsets.

local_offer    LG G6   LG V20   Samsung Galaxy S8   T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

LG G6 warranty extended to 24 months

Galaxy S8 devices receive Bixby improvements

POLL: Satisfied with your Galaxy S8?

Samsung is pushing game ads to Galaxy S8 users, here's how to disable it

Samsung hasn't received any reports of Galaxy S8 explosions

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertThe OnePlus 5 will start at $479
closeReport: The OnePlus 5 will be priced at $479 and will include 6GB RAM

A new report claims that the OnePlus 5 will come in two variants; one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Pricing for the device is claimed to start at $479.

3

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

4

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking
closeSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking

A new report says an abandoned app on Samsung’s pre-2014 phones could have left millions exposed to a hacking attempt due to Samsung failing to re-register a domain.

8

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.

9

more_vertAndroid Excellence highlights top apps and games
closeHere are the first 32 Android apps and games Google thinks are amazing

Google has announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.

10

more_vertDeal: Nextbit Robin for $117
closeDEAL: It’s hard not to buy the Nextbit Robin at $117

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder.