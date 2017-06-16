If you’ve been eying the new Samsung Galaxy S8 , LG G6 , or perhaps last year’s LG V20 , now is the perfect time to pick one of these up as T-Mobile is offering a buy one, get one free deal for Father’s Day so you can snag your Pops a snazzy new device, too.

T-Mobile says both existing and new customers can take advantage of the deal and there’s no trade-in device required. Existing customers will need to purchase the phone’s using T-Mobile’s no interest Equipment Installment Plans and then add one voice line with unlimited data. New customers will need to purchase both devices on the EIP and activate both plans on T-Mobile ONE.

Of course, you’ll be paying for the devices on your monthly bill, but T-Mobile will process the mail-in rebate and you’ll receive your refund for the price of the phone in the form of a prepaid MasterCard for whichever device costs the least. T-Mobile says they’ll reimburse up to $500 for the LG G6 and the LG V20 and up to $790 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

You can snag the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, or Arctic Silver for $30 down and $30 a month. The LG G6 is available in Ice Platinum and Black for $20 down and $20 a month. Finally, you can snag the LG V20 for $0 down and only $20 a month. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to head to your local T-Mobile store or visit their online site.

Sounds like a pretty good deal as long as you have T-Mobile coverage in your area and don’t mind being tethered to the Uncarrier for a bit for two brand-new handsets.