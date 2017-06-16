Jun 16th, 2017

When it comes to getting the perfect Father’s Day gift, it can really be tough. Especially for Dad’s who already have everything they want or need. However, we’ve decided to scrounge through the mess and help you decide on some last minute gifts before Sunday is upon us. Plus, many of these options are available either through Amazon or Best Buy, so you’ll be able to have your present ready by this Sunday.

Every Dad loves to read ($60)

I don’t about your Dad, but my Dad LOVES to read. Gone are the days of buying a book, hoping and praying that he actually picks it up. Now, you can get your Dad a Kindle and load it up with some credits so that he can get whatever book his heart desires. Add-on the steep discounts Amazon is providing for Father’s Day and you’ve got an instant winner which will pay for itself in no time.

Buy Kindle
Alternative options:

Save Some Money on Smartphones ($99)

Let’s face it, parents usually aren’t as tech-savvy as we are, and Dad’s are usually the most stubborn. They stick with what they know and there’s no convincing them otherwise. However, for Father’s Day 2017, there are so many different great deals going on, that it might be time to walk Dad through these new gadgets and bring him into the present, instead of leaving him in the past.

Buy Moto G4 Play

Alternative options:

Best Bluetooth Earbuds ($99)

Jaybird is no stranger to the headphone game and has been around since 2007, and the Jaybird X3′s are the company’s latest “flagship” Bluetooth headphones. To celebrate Father’s Day, you can find the X3’s discounted to just $99.99, down from the regular price of $129.99.

Buy Jaybird X3 Headphones

Alternative options:

Best Over-the-ear Headphones ($35)

Some Dad’s aren’t ready to embrace the world of Bluetooth headphones, and that’s where these over-the-ear headphones come into play. While there are some more pricey options available, one of which is included in our alternative options, the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones offer the best bang for your buck at just under $35.

Buy Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Alternative Options:

Keep Dad Working Out ($99)

While the rest of us are focusing more on getting up and moving around, your Dad may need some extra motivation to keep track of what he’s doing when you’re not around. The Huawei Fit is one fo the best options and is available for just $99. Oh, and the fitness tracker just received an update to keep track of your swimming laps if your Dad is into that sort of thing.

Buy Huawei Fit

Alternative Options:

Bump some oldie tunes ($35)

Bluetooth speakers are a great thing if your Dad loves to walk around the house listening to some classics like Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, or whatever else he may be into. The benefit here over a traditional speaker system is that he won’t have to plug anything in, and if wants to, you could even set up something like a make-shift Google Home for him.

Buy Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker

Alternative Options:

Get your Dad a Personal Assistant ($109)

How many times has your Dad asked you a question, only to have you use good ole’ Google to figure out the answer? Well, why not cut out the middleman (or woman) and get your Dad a personal assistant that can help him with just about everything. Google Home has been discounted to $109, down from its regular price of $129.

Buy Google Home

Alternative Options:

Stream your favorite content ($30)

This one may be a stretch, but I’ve been able to get my parents to trade in their Apple TV in favor of a Chromecast. Considering the plethora of options that you have in order to stream content from your various devices to a Chromecast, this was the most logical choice. Of course, there may be a bit of a learning curve, but if partnered with the aforementioned Google Home, your Dad can watch whatever he wants to with ease.

Buy Chromecast

Alternative Options:

Drones are Dad’s new best friend ($50)

Drones are becoming more and more popular, and we are seeing cheaper and cheaper options on the market. The MiluoTech RC Quadcopter is one of the more popular options on Amazon and has a pretty darn good rating (4.5/5 stars). For just $50, you can get your Dad a drone and watch as he acts like a little kid again.

Buy MiluoTech RC Drone

Alternative Options:
local_offer    Father's Day  

stars Further Reading

Free Samsung 50" TV from Verizon for Father's Day

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

3

more_vertThe OnePlus 5 will start at $479
closeReport: The OnePlus 5 will be priced at $479 and will include 6GB RAM

A new report claims that the OnePlus 5 will come in two variants; one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Pricing for the device is claimed to start at $479.

4

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.

8

more_vertSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking
closeSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking

A new report says an abandoned app on Samsung’s pre-2014 phones could have left millions exposed to a hacking attempt due to Samsung failing to re-register a domain.

9

more_vertAndroid Excellence highlights top apps and games
closeHere are the first 32 Android apps and games Google thinks are amazing

Google has announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.

10

more_vertDeal: Nextbit Robin for $117
closeDEAL: It’s hard not to buy the Nextbit Robin at $117

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder.