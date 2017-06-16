When it comes to getting the perfect Father’s Day gift, it can really be tough. Especially for Dad’s who already have everything they want or need. However, we’ve decided to scrounge through the mess and help you decide on some last minute gifts before Sunday is upon us. Plus, many of these options are available either through Amazon or Best Buy, so you’ll be able to have your present ready by this Sunday.

I don’t about your Dad, but my Dad LOVES to read. Gone are the days of buying a book, hoping and praying that he actually picks it up. Now, you can get your Dad a Kindle and load it up with some credits so that he can get whatever book his heart desires. Add-on the steep discounts Amazon is providing for Father’s Day and you’ve got an instant winner which will pay for itself in no time.

Let’s face it, parents usually aren’t as tech-savvy as we are, and Dad’s are usually the most stubborn. They stick with what they know and there’s no convincing them otherwise. However, for Father’s Day 2017, there are so many different great deals going on, that it might be time to walk Dad through these new gadgets and bring him into the present, instead of leaving him in the past.

Jaybird is no stranger to the headphone game and has been around since 2007, and the Jaybird X3′s are the company’s latest “flagship” Bluetooth headphones. To celebrate Father’s Day, you can find the X3’s discounted to just $99.99, down from the regular price of $129.99.

Some Dad’s aren’t ready to embrace the world of Bluetooth headphones, and that’s where these over-the-ear headphones come into play. While there are some more pricey options available, one of which is included in our alternative options, the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones offer the best bang for your buck at just under $35.

While the rest of us are focusing more on getting up and moving around, your Dad may need some extra motivation to keep track of what he’s doing when you’re not around. The Huawei Fit is one fo the best options and is available for just $99. Oh, and the fitness tracker just received an update to keep track of your swimming laps if your Dad is into that sort of thing.

Bluetooth speakers are a great thing if your Dad loves to walk around the house listening to some classics like Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, or whatever else he may be into. The benefit here over a traditional speaker system is that he won’t have to plug anything in, and if wants to, you could even set up something like a make-shift Google Home for him.

How many times has your Dad asked you a question, only to have you use good ole’ Google to figure out the answer? Well, why not cut out the middleman (or woman) and get your Dad a personal assistant that can help him with just about everything. Google Home has been discounted to $109, down from its regular price of $129.

This one may be a stretch, but I’ve been able to get my parents to trade in their Apple TV in favor of a Chromecast. Considering the plethora of options that you have in order to stream content from your various devices to a Chromecast, this was the most logical choice. Of course, there may be a bit of a learning curve, but if partnered with the aforementioned Google Home, your Dad can watch whatever he wants to with ease.

Drones are becoming more and more popular, and we are seeing cheaper and cheaper options on the market. The MiluoTech RC Quadcopter is one of the more popular options on Amazon and has a pretty darn good rating (4.5/5 stars). For just $50, you can get your Dad a drone and watch as he acts like a little kid again.

