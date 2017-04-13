Apr 13th, 2017

Xiaomi has been quietly gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and we may see it as soon as next week. Xiaomi is already slated to unveil its latest flagship, the Mi 6, and the company may unveil the Mi Max 2 during the same event.

The original Xiaomi Mi Max

Rumors have been fairly scarce regarding the Mi Max 2, but initial rumors claimed it would launch sometime in May. These rumors also claimed the device will feature the same 6.44-inch display as its predecessor while being powered by the Snapdragon 660 and 6GB of RAM.

We are also expecting to see a base storage of 128GB along with a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi is also expected to include the latest version of its own MIUI OS, which is based on Android Nougat. Finally, pricing for the Mi Max 2 is rumored to start around $215, with other combinations coming in around $250.

