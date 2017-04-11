Many 2015 and 2016 smartphones are still awaiting the update to Android Nougat, but it seems that Galaxy Note 5 owners on AT&T can get a bit more excited. According to the forums on AT&T’s website, a few users have started to receive the update.

AT&T has yet to update its official support page for the Galaxy Note 5, as it still states the latest software version is Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. But this could just be AT&T looking to get everything ready before it starts seeding the Nougat update to the masses.

This update also comes as no surprise as we saw the Sprint Galaxy Note 5 receive its Nougat update late last week. If you end up receiving the Android Nougat update, give us a heads up in the comments below.

[AT&T]