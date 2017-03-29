I can’t believe I’m even typing this, but in case you needed further proof that Samsung Mobile has finally reached Apple-like status, look no further than their latest commercial. It’s not the snarky “Next Big Thing” or “anything you can do, I can do better” video we’ve seen from the manufacturer in the past.

Instead, the commercial stars a lovable ostrich with big dreams who unwillingly straps a Samsung Gear VR to his head. He’s immediately taken into a flight simulation and the virtual experience of soaring through the clouds inspires giant bird to attempt the impossible: flight.

I don’t know if it’s the story of someone — or rather, something — pursuing their dreams or the rock solid soundtrack of Elton John’s Rocket Man blaring through my speakers, but I’ll admit. The commercial made me smile and dare I say it… I teared up a bit. See it for yourself below.

UPDATE: Confirmed. Just showed it to my fiancé and her chin did that wrinkly thing and her eyes teared up too. Samsung has a hit on their hands.