Alright folks, the leaks are about to come to fruition as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be unveiled at an event in NYC tomorrow. While Phandroid will have boots on the ground, not everyone will be able to attend the event.

So in anticipation, Samsung has revealed the various ways that you will be able to live stream the event yourself. The first method is through Samsung’s official news website, or through the Samsung Galaxy landing page.

You’ll also be able to watch the live stream through Facebook, if you are so inclined. There are two destinations here as well, as you can view it through either Samsung’s Mobile page, or the Samsung Electronics Facebook page.

The final option for viewing the live stream is through the newly released Samsung Unpacked 2017 application. The app is available to download, for free, through either your iOS or Android mobile device. If you want to use the Unpacked application, simply hit the button below to download it, and be ready to tune in at 11 AM.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there as Samsung has also confirmed you will be able to view the 360 live stream. In order to do so, you’ll need to either use the Unpacked application or on the Samsung Galaxy landing page.

As for when you should tune in, the event starts promptly at 11 AM EST and then we’ll be presented with Samsung’s latest and greatest.