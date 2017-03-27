Whispers that Lenovo/Motorola would be resurrecting the Moto X for another go this year are suddenly sounding a bit more plausible after images of a strange new Moto-branded device have popped up on Google+. The OP claims the images are, in fact, of the upcoming Moto X, with pictures showing a similar design language to the Moto G5 and G5 Plus albeit with a few small tweaks.

First off, the camera on the back seems to be supplemented by an additional shooter — yes, we’re looking at a dual camera setup like we’ve seen in everything from the iPhone 7 Plus to budget devices like the ZTE Blade V8 Pro . The phone’s model number — XT1801 — is clearly listed on the back and according the sticker, is particular model is carrying the 3GB RAM/32GB with Snapdragon 625 storage configuration. Hardware wise, that’s not much better than the Moto G5 Plus , which makes us wonder if this isn’t just a slightly more feature packed version of Moto’s budget lineup.

It’s obvious this phone wont be anywhere near high-end, which likely takes it out of the running for those wanting the latest and greatest Android flagship. Still, as an affordable option, the Moto X appears to live on, if in name only. We’ll hopefully learn more about this device in the coming weeks.