Excited for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 ? Tired of rotating through the same old wallpapers on your current device? A new leak claims to have surfaced several of the wallpapers which Samsung will be including on the upcoming Galaxy S8. To be honest, these wallpapers are pretty bland, but if they appeal to you, feel free to download and use them on your phone.

If you’re viewing this form your mobile device, tap the thumbnail you want to view and then long-press the image and select “Download image” to save it to your phone.

We’d like to point out that not all the wallpapers you see here are originals. A few of them have been enhanced by Droidviews