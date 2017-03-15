Yesterday, possible code names for Google’s followup to the the Pixel were revealed. Going by “walleye” and “muskie,” the code names seemingly fall inline with Google launching a pair of devices in two different sizes — small and XL — just like they did the previous year. Throwing us a curve ball now is Droid-Life who is being tipped on a third device, this one carrying the code name “taimen.”

Oddly enough, according to their sources taimen is definitely a smartphone (as opposed to a tablet or laptop or other device class), which is a bit concerning considering taimen are generally larger than both the walleye and muskie. Even so, it’s possible taimen could be a separate device from the Pixel and Pixel XL , (maybe a Nexus?) although exactly why Google would release another smartphone under a different name is confusing to say the least.

Aside from all that, the taimen is pretty much a mystery at this point but definitely something to keep an eye out for as we get closer to the end of the year. The real question is, would you be interested in a Google smartphone larger than the Pixel XL?