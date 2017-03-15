Mar 15th, 2017

Yesterday, possible code names for Google’s followup to the the Pixel were revealed. Going by “walleye” and “muskie,” the code names seemingly fall inline with Google launching a pair of devices in two different sizes — small and XL — just like they did the previous year. Throwing us a curve ball now is Droid-Life who is being tipped on a third device, this one carrying the code name “taimen.”

Oddly enough, according to their sources taimen is definitely a smartphone (as opposed to a tablet or laptop or other device class), which is a bit concerning considering taimen are generally larger than both the walleye and muskie. Even so, it’s possible taimen could be a separate device from the Pixel and Pixel XL, (maybe a Nexus?) although exactly why Google would release another smartphone under a different name is confusing to say the least.

Aside from all that, the taimen is pretty much a mystery at this point but definitely something to keep an eye out for as we get closer to the end of the year. The real question is, would you be interested in a Google smartphone larger than the Pixel XL?

stars Further Reading

LG G6 pre-orders kick off this Friday, March 17th on Verizon [LEAK]

McDonald's tests mobile ordering via their app

Anker Wall Charger/Portable Battery

Facebook Stories is now rolling out to everyone

Googler creates emoji voice messaging app

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogler's comic pokes fun at Nexus and Pixel smartphone shortages
closeThis Chrome engineer’s comic perfectly illustrates our frustrations with Google’s smartphone supply shortages

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to keeping stock filled for their smartphones launches and even their employees know it.

2

more_vertFree TV on Android devices
closeHow to watch free OTA channels on your Android TV and phone [VIDEO]

The cordcutting dream is a set-top box that has streaming apps and free OTA broadcast channels in one interface. The HDHomeRun is the key that makes the dream possible.

3

more_vertGoogle still playing down SMS for Allo
closeGoogle remains painfully stubborn on SMS in Allo

Google’s head of product for Allo and Duo Amit Fulay seems to be shooting the idea of SMS down again.

4

more_vert#1 Phone in Every State
closeThe Most Popular Android Phone in Every State

Over half of all the smartphones used in the U.S. are Android phones. What’s the most popular Android phone in every U.S. state?

5

more_vertMysterious Google Carrier Services app arrives
closeGoogle Play reviews on Google’s mysterious new Carrier Services app are hilarious

A mysterious new Google app has hit the Google Play Store. It’s called Carrier Services, and its Google Play reviews tell of amazing functionality that probably isn’t true (but are no less hilarious).

6

more_vertEverything Google knows about you
closeHere is everything Google knows about you

Did you know that Google knows almost everything that you do on their services? Find out what they know and how you can do something about it.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant is coming to your phone soon
closeGoogle Assistant starting to roll out to more non-Pixel devices

More than a few users have started reporting that Google Assistant is starting to arrive on non-Pixel devices.

8

more_vertSamsung ran out of time for fingerprint sensor
closeThe Galaxy S8 doesn’t have an integrated fingerprint sensor due to lack of time

The rumors claimed the Galaxy S8 would have a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Apparently, the rumor was true, but Samsung ran out of time.

9

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [3/10]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (March 10, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertAnker SoundBuds Review
closeAnker SoundBuds: The Best Cheap Bluetooth Headphones [VIDEO]

Anker has a line of wireless headphones. I got my hands on two models: the SoundBuds Slim and SoundBuds Sport NB10. How good can a pair of sub-$50 wireless headphones be? Let’s find out.