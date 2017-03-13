Would-be early Google Pixel adopters know all too well the problems they had receiving the phone at launch (some colors/configs more than others). Extremely long shipping times once again marred the launch of yet another Google flagship, with Google going through the same song and dance, telling people that — again — exceedingly high demand caught them off guard. Yeah, okay.

Keeping in line with today’s events of putting manufacturers on blast, the latest diss comes from one of Google’s own. Chrome OS engineer and comic artist Manu Cornet illustrates the frustration that is dealing with a Google product launch, highlighting the difficulties the search giant has had through the years simply getting a phone into buyers’ eager hands.

Although things have (finally) been getting better for the Pixel, there’s no question that things probably could have been handled better. Hopefully Google has learned a thing or two in time for the big Pixel 2 launch later this year. Eh, who are we kidding. We’re expecting limited availability as usual.

