Feb 26th, 2017

Going into Mobile World Congress, we knew that Samsung wouldn’t be unveiling its latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, that didn’t stop Samsung from causing some ripples in the water as the company unveiled a new tablet, a new Gear VR headset, and gave everyone a tease of its 2017 flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Teaser

We knew it was coming. There was no way that Samsung was going to leave everything open for the likes of LG without mentioning the upcoming Galaxy S8.

At the end of the Samsung press conference at MWC 2017, the company played a teaser video for the Galaxy S8. This teaser video doesn’t really reveal any information regarding the device, other than confirming that we’ll see a device with a dual-edged display.

What we did learn was confirmation of the announcement date for the Galaxy S8. On March 29th, Samsung will be holding its first 2017 Samsung Unpacked event in New York. The event kicks off at 11:00 AM EST, so you can go ahead and mark your calendars to learn more about Samsung’s flagship smartphone.

New Galaxy Tab Incoming

In regards of the new Galaxy Tab S3, this new tablet has been teased quite a bit over the last few weeks. The tablet features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM. On the storage side, we’re looking at 32GB which can be expanded up to 256GB via the microSD card slot.

Samsung has also packed a 6,000mAh battery into the Tab S3, while allowing for USB Type-C charging capabilities. If you’re one for using your tablet for taking pictures and video, the Tab S3 features a 5MP selfie camera, and a 13MP rear-facing camera.

The big addition to the Galaxy Tab S3 is the inclusion of an all-new S Pen. However, unlike the Galaxy Note series, the Tab S3 does not feature a built-in holster for the S Pen. The S Pen allows you to take notes and draw on your 9.7-inch tablet, if you choose to do so.

With a bigger focus on productivity, Samsung also announced a new keyboard accessory, which doubles as a case and includes a holster for the aforementioned S Pen. The keyboard syncs up with the Tab S3 through pogo-pins which are placed on the left-hand side of the tablet.

Not all that surprising is the fact that Samsung was quiet in regards to the pricing or availability for the Galaxy Tab S3.

2017 Gear VR

We aren’t all that far removed from a redesigned Gear VR headset which was launched alongside the now-defunct Galaxy Note 7. However, Samsung also took to the stage today to announce another version of the Gear VR.

What makes this new Gear VR headset so special is the addition of a controller. The new controller allows you to interact with your various games and applications in a new fashion, bringing the Gear VR up to snuff with Google’s Daydream View VR headset.

Finally, the 2017 Gear VR headset also supports both microUSB and USB Type-C, which is great for some backwards compatibility. This will definitely be a welcome addition for those still running Samsung devices with microUSB but want to get in on the VR fun.

Are you excited?

We know that everyone has been clamoring for more information regarding the Galaxy S8. Now that we know the date of the announcement, will you be looking forward to what’s coming? Or are you going to go ahead and snag the LG G6 or Huawei P10?
local_offer    Mobile World Congress   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy Tab S3   Samsung Gear VR 2017  

stars Further Reading

What to expect from MWC 2017

Deal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung launched more phones in 2016 than anyone else

Samsung launches Secure Folder

Mobile Roar 162: V8 Pro Veggie Juice

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

3

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

4

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

5

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

7

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

8

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

9

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

10

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.