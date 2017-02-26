Going into Mobile World Congress, we knew that Samsung wouldn’t be unveiling its latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8 . However, that didn’t stop Samsung from causing some ripples in the water as the company unveiled a new tablet, a new Gear VR headset, and gave everyone a tease of its 2017 flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Teaser

We knew it was coming. There was no way that Samsung was going to leave everything open for the likes of LG without mentioning the upcoming Galaxy S8.

At the end of the Samsung press conference at MWC 2017, the company played a teaser video for the Galaxy S8. This teaser video doesn’t really reveal any information regarding the device, other than confirming that we’ll see a device with a dual-edged display.

What we did learn was confirmation of the announcement date for the Galaxy S8. On March 29th, Samsung will be holding its first 2017 Samsung Unpacked event in New York. The event kicks off at 11:00 AM EST, so you can go ahead and mark your calendars to learn more about Samsung’s flagship smartphone.

New Galaxy Tab Incoming

In regards of the new Galaxy Tab S3, this new tablet has been teased quite a bit over the last few weeks. The tablet features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM. On the storage side, we’re looking at 32GB which can be expanded up to 256GB via the microSD card slot.

Samsung has also packed a 6,000mAh battery into the Tab S3, while allowing for USB Type-C charging capabilities. If you’re one for using your tablet for taking pictures and video, the Tab S3 features a 5MP selfie camera, and a 13MP rear-facing camera.

The big addition to the Galaxy Tab S3 is the inclusion of an all-new S Pen. However, unlike the Galaxy Note series, the Tab S3 does not feature a built-in holster for the S Pen. The S Pen allows you to take notes and draw on your 9.7-inch tablet, if you choose to do so.

With a bigger focus on productivity, Samsung also announced a new keyboard accessory, which doubles as a case and includes a holster for the aforementioned S Pen. The keyboard syncs up with the Tab S3 through pogo-pins which are placed on the left-hand side of the tablet.

Not all that surprising is the fact that Samsung was quiet in regards to the pricing or availability for the Galaxy Tab S3.

2017 Gear VR

We aren’t all that far removed from a redesigned Gear VR headset which was launched alongside the now-defunct Galaxy Note 7. However, Samsung also took to the stage today to announce another version of the Gear VR.

What makes this new Gear VR headset so special is the addition of a controller. The new controller allows you to interact with your various games and applications in a new fashion, bringing the Gear VR up to snuff with Google’s Daydream View VR headset.

Finally, the 2017 Gear VR headset also supports both microUSB and USB Type-C, which is great for some backwards compatibility. This will definitely be a welcome addition for those still running Samsung devices with microUSB but want to get in on the VR fun.

Are you excited?

We know that everyone has been clamoring for more information regarding the Galaxy S8. Now that we know the date of the announcement, will you be looking forward to what’s coming? Or are you going to go ahead and snag the LG G6 or Huawei P10?