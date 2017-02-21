Since the first Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors surfaced in late 2016, we’ve known that Samsung’s 2017 flagship smartphone would do away with the physical home button to make room for an edge-to-edge display. While the leaked images we’ve seen of the upcoming phone show that the display will not be covering the phone’s entire front panel, none of the those leaks have shown the phone’s home button on the front of the device. Along with moving the home button to the back of the phone, it’s been rumored that Samsung would be giving up on capacitive buttons below the display and making the switch to on-screen navigation buttons.

Today, we’re finally getting our first look at what the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen buttons will look like. This latest leak shows the display of the phone turned on with a single “back” button featured in the bottom right corner.

We’re not sure what the other on-screen navigational buttons look like yet, but we suspect we’ll find out soon enough. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S8’s launch details at Mobile World Congress early next week.

Are you glad that Samsung has finally decided to ditch the physical home and its capacitive nav buttons?

