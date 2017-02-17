It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL , Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better.

The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead for the Pixel. Kumar also shared a link to a recent article from CNet which highlights Google’s meticulous and extensive design process for last year’s two Pixel phones.

So far, the majority of those who have contributed by leaving feedback have highlighted the phone’s large bezels, lack of waterproofing and the single bottom speaker as major design issues which should be addressed. The issue of the Pixel’s limited availability has also been mentioned a lot, but that seems to be a bit off-topic.

If you have any constructive feedback, Krishna Kumar and the Pixel team would love to hear what you have to say.

We’re also curious as to what design changes you’d like to see on the Pixel 2. Share your thoughts in the comments below.