Feb 17th, 2017

A new report from Russia suggests that the Honor V9 as it’s branded in China will be rebranded as the Honor 8 Pro for the US market, bringing flagship specs to the sub-brand. This is similar to what we’ve seen other Chinese manufacturers do with their budget devices, like ZTE with its Axon 7 range.

The report says the Honor 8 Pro will feature a 5.7″ Quad-HD display, Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor, 4GB of RAM, 3,900mAh battery, expandable storage, dual rear cameras, fingerprint reader and of course, EMUI 5.0 laid on top of Android 7.0 Nougat. That’s a pretty big spec jump compared to the Honor 8, which released last year.

No pricing or release information has been revealed in the leak, but the rumor does suggest we’ll see the phone released in late March. I’ve never been a fan of EMUI when I used it on the honor 5X just a few years ago, but perhaps the improvements made to the customized UI will make it worthwhile for a competitive price.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what Huawei has in the pipeline for its Honor sub-brand?

[via Droid Life]
