Feb 16th, 2017

Last year, Lenovo unveiled the new Lenovo Yoga Book at IFA 2016. The tablet hybrid is powered by Android, and features an interesting built-in keyboard. However, at its regular price of $500, there are some that have been a bit shy to jump on board.

Luckily, there’s a great deal currently running on Amazon which nets you a $100 Amazon gift card. Of course, with many devices and accessories on Amazon, the Yoga Book can be yours with free shipping. In fact, if you order this today, you could have it by tomorrow, as long as you select the fastest shipping option.

As for what the Lenovo Yoga Book brings to the table, we’re looking at a 10.1-inch FHD display, along with Intel’s Atom X5 processor. The Yoga Book also includes 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD.

The Yoga Book is definitely geared towards those looking for a unique experience, and you’ll get just that. With the keyboard that doubles as a writing pad, you’ll be able to type while you need to, but then fold the keyboard out and begin drawing or writing on it.

At $500 with a built-in keyboard and awesome software features, the Yoga Book could definitely be a great addition to your workflow. If you’re interested, hit the button below and grab a Yoga Book for yourself!

