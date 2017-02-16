Feb 16th, 2017

Huawei is gearing up to launch its next flagship devices with the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus at MWC 2017. Both devices have seen their fair share of leaks over the past few months, but this latest leak shows off the P10 Plus in its entirety.

Promotional images have been revealed, and give us a look at the P10 Plus in all angles. Huawei has opted to go the Samsung route by offering a device with a curved display. The P10 Plus will also bring back the Leica dual-camera module on the rear of the device, with the fingerprint scanner placed below it.

The bottom of the device houses a USB Type-C charging port, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grille. There also appears to be a microphone next to the headphone jack.

The P10 and P10 Plus are also expected to be available in a variety of colors, including green, blue, and gold. Both devices are also expected to share the same spec sheet, with the exception of the display and a variant of the P10 Plus which features 8GB of RAM.

As for the remaining specs, we are looking at a 5.5-inch QHD display, while being powered by the Kirin 960 processor and either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. The base storage for either device will come in at 32GB, with 64GB and 128GB variants also being made available.

The rear camera is expected to feature two 12MP lenses, bringing back the Leica branding which was introduced with the Huawei P9. The front camera is expected to measure in at 8MP, and may feature iris scanning capabilities.

We’re hoping to see the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus made available here in the US, after what seemed to be a successful launch of the Huawei Mate 9 after CES 2017. It will also be interesting to see if these new flagships carry Amazon’s Alexa voice services, after it was confirmed the AI assistant would be coming to the Mate 9.

[GizChina | MyDrivers]
