Feb 16th, 2017

Add Huawei to the list of companies making their own virtual assistant for phones. According to Bloomberg, Huawei has over 100 people working on the early stages of developing the assistant. The assistant is will be an alternative to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa in China.

China is the big goal for Huawei’s assistant. It will communicate in Chinese, theoretically better than any other assistant. Huawei will still work Google and Amazon for devices outside of China. This could be a great feature for Huawei devices in China. An assistant built from the ground up for the Chinese language.

Huawei wouldn’t be the first Android OEM to make their own assistant. Samsung is also working on “Bixby” for their devices. We don’t love the idea of every phone having a different virtual assistant, but in the case of Huawei it might make sense. What do you think?
local_offer    Huawei  

