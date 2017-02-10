Feb 10th, 2017

Nokia’s resurgence has already started with HMD Global’s release of the Nokia 6 in China. However, it seems that we may be getting some new Nokia-branded devices in the very near future.

Thanks to a trademark that passed through China’s Patent Office, the NSERIES may be the next lineup to don the Nokia branding. The N-Series was a popular lineup of devices back in the day, and led to the birth of the Nokia Lumia lineup.

Not much is known about the upcoming devices, other than the fact that we could see an announcement at MWC 2017. Another rumor also claims that the device will be using the “6th generation Snapdragon processor”, along with a production goal of 500,000 units.

Mobile World Congress is just a couple of weeks away, but could turn into something great for Nokia and HMD Global.

