With Samsung not taking the stage to announce the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017, other companies are gearing up to bring new devices to everyone. Sony seems to be making a few strides towards a new device or two, as we have now seen new leaked images of the successor to the Sony Xperia XZ.

The images don’t show much, nor do they offer much information about the device. However, when comparing the other devices in the first image, we can tell that at least one of these is an unannounced device.

The original source also claims that the successor to the Xperia XZ will feature 4GB of RAM, which is a bit more than what was included in the original device. Finally, the source also confirms that the fingerprint reader will continue to be embedded into the power button on the side of the device.

These images don’t share much, but do leave us wondering why Sony will be releasing a successor to the XZ after the device was just launched in late 2016.

