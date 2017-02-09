Feb 9th, 2017

There have been rumors circulating for years that Samsung was attempting to move away from relying on Google’s various services. With the Galaxy S8 on the horizon, we know that instead of implementing Google Assistant, Samsung will be using its own AI personal assistant, known as Bixby. Now, a new trademark suggests that the company is working on its own Google Now replacement.

Samsung Hello was recently trademarked, which has led to more speculation that the company is working to move away from Google. The trademark was filed with the European Intellectual Property Office and is described as “application software that gives personalized features and information based on user’s preferences in the fields of weather, music, entertainment, games, travel, science, health, contact, and social news via voice command and voice recognition.”

Of course, this is nothing more than speculation, but it’s entirely possible and plausible to think that Samsung Hello will be integrated into Bixby. With the launch of the Galaxy S8 still a few months away, all we can do is wonder what’s to come.

[Galaxy Club]
