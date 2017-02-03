Feb 3rd, 2017

Honor has started celebrating Valentine’s Day early with a number of great deals on phones. The deals started earlier this week and will run until February 14th. You’ll also have a chance to get the honor 5X for just $1 next week.

First, the deals going on right now. The Honor 6X is available for $249 (normally $289). This includes a case, headphones, and selfie stick. The Honor 8 is available for $319 and $369 (depending on storage), including a TPU case, selfie stick, and extra power cord.

On February 7th, 8th, and 9th, Honor will have a $1 flash sale for the Honor 5X. The flash sales will begin at 12:00pm CST and run until the first three devices are purchased. You’ll need to be a registered user to purchase the phone. Check Honor’s website for more information.
