Jan 31st, 2017

A few years ago it was discovered that popular manufacturers like Samsung and HTC were targeting benchmark apps by boosting CPU frequency when those apps are detected. AnTuTu even got around to creating a separate app so users of the Galaxy S5 and the HTC One M8 could accurately test the true benchmark data of their phones.

Now XDA Developers is reporting that OnePlus hasn’t given up its old tricks when it comes to targeting benchmark apps to affect the outcome of the phone’s performance. The site reports that when attempting to understand how Qualcomm achieves faster opening speeds on the Snapdragon 821, some odd behavior was discovered with the OnePlus 3T that didn’t show up in other phones powered by the same processor.

Our editor-in-chief, Mario Serrafero, was using Qualcomm Trepn and the Snapdragon Performance Visualizer to monitor how Qualcomm “boosts” the CPU clock speed when opening apps, and noticed that certain apps on the OnePlus 3T were not falling back down to their normal idling speeds after opening.

XDA Developers believes that OnePlus is targeting specific applications like AnTuTu and Geekbench to keep clock speeds up in order to pump up their benchmark scores. Geekbench and XDA teamed up to determine once and for all if OnePlus was cheating by targeting applications and the answer is yes, yes they are.

OnePlus was makings it CPU governor more aggressive, resulting in a practical artificial clock speed floor in Geekbench that wasn’t there in the hidden Geekbench build. It wasn’t based on the CPU workload, but rather on the app’s package name, which the hidden build could fool.

I’ve included the multi-core throttling results discovered by XDA, but you can view the single-core and a comparison of the two on the official report. What’s worse is that OnePlus isn’t the only manufacturer discovered doing this. While the report focuses mainly on the OnePlus 3T and its throttling, Meizu’s also got caught targeting benchmarking applications with the Meizu Pro 6.

To OnePlus’ credit when XDA reached out to them about the issue and asked them to address it, they said that this feature is in OxygenOS to help games and other performance-heavy apps perform better on their phones and that targeting benchmarking applications will be removed.

‘In order to give users a better user experience in resource intensive apps and games, especially graphically intensive ones, we implemented certain mechanisms in the community and Nougat builds to trigger the processor to run more aggressively. The trigger process for benchmarking apps will not be present in upcoming OxygenOS builds on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.’

Still, it’s very disheartening to see manufacturers still relying on these types of tactics in order to artificially boost their phone scores on popular benchmarking applications.
local_offer    Meizu   Meizu Pro 6   OnePlus   OnePlus 3T  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus pauses the OxygenOS Open Beta for a month

OnePlus wants to ship devices to customers faster in 2017

OnePlus 3T gets Nougat update

Meizu shipped a lot of phones in 2016

Latest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertCase renders for the Moto G5 Plus have leaked
closeNew case renders leaked for the Moto G5 Plus

New case renders for the Moto G5 Plus give us a closer look at Motorola’s newest device. Expect to see it unveiled at MWC 2017 this year in Barcelona.

2

more_vertHere's our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S8
closeHere’s our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8

New information has been revealed about the Galaxy S8 lineup, including our first look at the upcoming devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup is said to launch on March 29th.

3

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

4

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

5

more_vertGoogle fixes contacts with latest Hangouts update
closeGoogle’s latest update for Hangouts fixes how you find contacts

The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.

6

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

7

more_vertVoIP to Google Voice
closeGoogle is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

8

more_vertSide view of the LG G6 leaks showing extra long SIM slot
closeAnother leaked image of the LG G6 surfaces from a different angle

A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.

9

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

10

more_vertPresident Trump is still using his unsecured Android phone
closeTrump still using his unsecure Android phone, despite aide protests

A few days ago we reported that Trump had to give up his unsecured Android device before assuming office, but it looks like he’s back on Twitter with it.