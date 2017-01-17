Despite rumors that Samsung has temporarily halted the Android Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, there are still some who are wondering if their device will upgraded to Nougat. The folks at SamMobile have compiled a list of all the Galaxy-branded devices which will receive the update to Android’s latest and greatest.

There’s no way to tell when Samsung will begin seeding the Nougat update to any of these devices other than that S7 and S7 Edge. However, you now know if your Samsung device will be updated or if it will be left in the dust.

SamMobile is also claiming that it expects the Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016) to be upgraded to Nougat, but there are no confirmations for those devices. Regardless, we’ll have to keep watching to see what Samsung does as we get deeper into 2017 and folks grow impatient.

