The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been rumored for a while now and the last rumor suggested that the phone could launch in the first week of February. If that rumor turns out to be true, it’s very likely that these leaked images could be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6. These images came from MyDrivers.com, which is a Chinese site.

The site says the Xiaomi Mi 6 will hit retail with two different variants, seemingly copying Samsung with one device having a flat display and the other a curved edge. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature a flat display, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro is expected to feature a curved display similarly to the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Specs at this point are just rumors too, but the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to ship with 4GB of RAM, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro will likely feature 6GB of RAM. Along with this leak, the rumor suggests that pricing for the devices will be 1,999 yuan ($288 USD) for the Xiaomi Mi 6 and 2,499 yuan ($360 USD) for the Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro.

Earlier leaks indicate that the device will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, a front fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. Both devices will also support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.