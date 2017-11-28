We’ve been getting a slow drip feed of rumors and speculation about the upcoming Nokia 9, which is running out of time to debut this year. Back in October, we got our first peek at some leaked images of the back of the phone, but these new case renders appear to show a curved glass design that resembles the Samsung Galaxy S8 . Check it out.





Case renders are usually one of the last things you see about an unannounced phone, so it seems like the Nokia 9 is finally edging closer. However, it’s doubtful whether we’ll see the device here in the United States. I’m crossing my fingers because HMD Global is doing a lot of what I like with the Nokia brand name.

Rumored Nokia 9 Specs

5.5-inch display

Snapdragon 835 processor

up to 8GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage options

Dual cameras

Fingerprint sensor

No Headphone Jack

It’s unfortunate that the Nokia 9 is rumored to be shipping without a headphone jack, but not really surprising given the current trends. Are you interested in this phone at all?