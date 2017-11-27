Nov 27th, 2017

Today is Cyber Monday and there are a load of deals taking place all over the interwebs. We’ve detailed many deals that are still live from Black Friday, but there’s a new deal taking place that may knock your socks off.

If you’ve been hesitant about joining the world of smartwatches and Android Wear, now is the best time to jump in and get your feet wet. The Verizon Wear24 was announced as being discontinued back in December, but then the smartwatch rose from the dead as it made its way to eBay for just $129. This is a great deal considering the fact that the Wear24 was originally priced at around $350 without a contract from Verizon.

Now, the prices have been slashed even further as an eBay seller with a rating of 98.5% is offering the Wear24 for just $79.99. But the fun doesn’t stop there. For some folks, eBay is including a coupon which allows you to save $15 on the smartwatch, bringing the final price down to just $64.99, which is absurdly cheap for an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch.

Despite more than 1,000 units being sold, all three color variants are still available and it comes in either Gunmetal Black, Rose Gold, or Stainless Steel. This is a great way to get in on the action and get a super reliable smartwatch for next to nothing. If you want to jump on this deal, hit the button below and let us know whether you’ve picked one up or not!

Buy the Wear24
 
