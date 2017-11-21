Back in February, alongside the release of Android Wear 2.0, the Verizon Wear24 smartwatch was unveiled. This was released along with the LG Watch Sport but was a Verizon-exclusive that never really took off.

Fast forward to September, and the smartwatch was officially discontinued, but now it has made a reappearance. If you head over to eBay, seller yapper_wireless has the Wear24 available for purchase for just $129.99, which is a savings of more than $200 off the retail price of the Wear24.

Of course, it’s unlikely that the Wear24 will see any future updates, so you’ll be taking a bit of a risk here, but for $130, what more could you really ask for? For those that are interested, the Wear24 includes a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 450mAh battery, and IP67 water/dust rating.

If you’re looking to pick this deal up for yourself, hit the button below and grab one today. I’m not sure if these are going to “fly off the shelves”, but at this price, the Wear24 is a great option to get started in the world of Android Wear 2.0.