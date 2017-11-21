Last week saw the announcement of the OnePlus 5T , as the OEM brought its flagship device to 2017 with an all-new bezel-less design and more. However, leading up to the event, and even before the OnePlus 5T was confirmed, folks found it difficult to get their hands on the OnePlus 5 .

This was due to the fact that OnePlus was shutting down the manufacturing process in favor of this brand new device. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will, in fact, be officially discontinued once the inventory of the device has been depleted.

In a recent interview, Vikas Aggarwal, GM of OnePlus India, claimed that the OP5T could not be classified “as a whole new product”. Instead, the device is being categorized as a “variant”, which simply offers a new display and other minor design changes.

When asked about pricing for the OnePlus 5T, Aggarwal gave the following statement:

So as a company which focuses on premium segment, we need to make sure our phones compete with the current available flagships in the market. The OnePlus 5T will do just that, and given this is an extension of the current product line, there was no need for us to raise the price.

Considering that there was some concern that the OnePlus 5T would be the beginning of truly flagship-level pricing, it was a sigh of relief to see only a slight bump. As luck would have it, today’s the day where the OnePlus 5T becomes available for purchase. If you’d like to pick up the 6GB/64GB model, that will set you back $499, and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $559. Hit the button below if you want to pick one up for yourself.