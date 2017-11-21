Nov 21st, 2017

Last week saw the announcement of the OnePlus 5T, as the OEM brought its flagship device to 2017 with an all-new bezel-less design and more. However, leading up to the event, and even before the OnePlus 5T was confirmed, folks found it difficult to get their hands on the OnePlus 5.

This was due to the fact that OnePlus was shutting down the manufacturing process in favor of this brand new device. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will, in fact, be officially discontinued once the inventory of the device has been depleted.

In a recent interview, Vikas Aggarwal, GM of OnePlus India, claimed that the OP5T could not be classified “as a whole new product”. Instead, the device is being categorized as a “variant”, which simply offers a new display and other minor design changes.

When asked about pricing for the OnePlus 5T, Aggarwal gave the following statement:

So as a company which focuses on premium segment, we need to make sure our phones compete with the current available flagships in the market. The OnePlus 5T will do just that, and given this is an extension of the current product line, there was no need for us to raise the price.

Considering that there was some concern that the OnePlus 5T would be the beginning of truly flagship-level pricing, it was a sigh of relief to see only a slight bump. As luck would have it, today’s the day where the OnePlus 5T becomes available for purchase. If you’d like to pick up the 6GB/64GB model, that will set you back $499, and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $559. Hit the button below if you want to pick one up for yourself.

Buy the OnePlus 5T
 

 
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5   OnePlus 5T  

stars Further Reading

Oreo arrives on the OnePlus 3 lineup

New OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T

Everything you need to know: OnePlus 5T

Download OnePlus 5T Wallpapers in 4K

Jelly scrolling is gone from the OnePlus 5T

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

2

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

3

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

4

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

5

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

7

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

8

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

9

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.

10

more_vertGet a free year of Amazon Prime with MetroPCS
closeMetroPCS offering a year of Amazon Prime and a free phone

Not to be outdone by its own parent company, MetroPCS is now offering new customers a free year of Amazon Prime alongside a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for a limited time.