The ZTE Axon M was unveiled back in October, and comes equipped with dual displays, but this may just be a sign of things to come once we roll the clocks into 2018. A new report from DigiTimes, there are more than a few OEM’s that are planning to release similar devices over the course of the next year.

These OEM’s include Huawei, Oppo, Samsung, and LG, with new devices to be unveiled sometime in 2018. The interesting thing here is that the report claims that LG’s display sub-division may be working with Apple for a future iteration of the iPhone which would feature a foldable display. However, this potential device wouldn’t be unveiled until 2020. Meanwhile, Oppo and Huawei could also be showing off its devices before the end of 2018.

We’ve already seen patents and rumors regarding Samsung’s plans for its foldable smartphone, which may come in time for the Galaxy Note 9 to be announced. Although things have seemingly calmed down on the Samsung Galaxy X front, a new patent shows off the potential UI for a device which features two attached displays.

In 2016 we saw more devices launched with dual-cameras, 2017 saw more OEM’s adopting the bezel-less design, so 2018 could be the year of the foldable smartphone. Let us know what you think about this report and if you would seriously consider such a device, depending on what the specs look like.