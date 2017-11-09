Changing wallpaper is a quick and easy way to give your phone a brand new look. Android has literally thousands of free wallpaper apps that can provide cool and unique wallpapers for your phone. It can be hard to find the apps that are actually good. We’ve compiled a list of 11 best wallpaper apps for Android that really shine. Download these Android wallpaper apps to keep your phone looking fresh!

Backdrops

Backdrops has been my personal go-to wallpaper app for a long time. When people ask “what wallpaper is that” I usually direct them to Backdrops. All of the wallpapers in the app have been created by the Backdrops team. They’re all 100% original creations that you won’t find anywhere else. New wallpapers are added almost every day.

DOWNLOAD: Backdrops Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Google Wallpapers

Google’s Wallpapers app doesn’t win any awards by default of them being Google. It’s on this list because it’s a no-frills wallpapers app for Android with some beautiful options. Google has many options across different categories, including landscapes, cityscapes, and even seascapes. And there’s a nice selection of free live wallpapers for those wanting something more dynamic.

DOWNLOAD: Google Wallpapers Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 10,000,000 – 50,000,000

Walli

Walli takes a similar approach to Backdrops. The wallpapers in Walli and made exclusively for phones. A community of artists curate the wallpapers so you don’t have to sift through piles of garbage. The app is well-designed and allows you to like art so you can find it easily later. The wallpapers are available in multiple sizes.

DOWNLOAD: Walli Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Tapet

Tapet is like the Pandora of wallpaper apps. Wallpapers are generated based on your likes and dislikes. As you scroll through wallpapers and rate them with a thumbs up or thumbs down, the suggestions change. If you like a certain pattern it will show up more. Same for color and shapes. It’s a great way to get completely custom looks.

DOWNLOAD: Tapet Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Mysplash

If you’re not familiar with Unsplash.com, it’s a website that has high-resolution photos that you can use for free. Mysplash is a wallpaper app that uses the photos from Unsplash. You get thousands of beautiful photos that are perfect for wallpapers. You can search and even download raw photos.

DOWNLOAD: Mysplash Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

Muzei

Muzei is a different type of wallpaper app. It’s the only “live” wallpaper app on our list. I put quotes around “live” because it’s not the traditional live wallpaper app. The wallpaper isn’t in constant movement. Instead, it can be automatically changed throughout the day or every day. Many other wallpaper apps work with Muzei.

DOWNLOAD: Muzei Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

Weatherback

Weatherback is an app that gives you the feeling of a live weather wallpaper, but it uses your own wallpaper as a background. The app will put rain, fog, or snow on top of your own wallpaper. The effect matches the real weather, and since it’s not a live wallpaper you don’t have to worry about battery life.

DOWNLOAD: Weatherback Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yese

Rating: 4.0/5

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

Wonderwall

Wonderwall is a simple wallpaper app that provides you with high-quality landscape backgrounds. Unique photos are added every day so you never run out of new wallpapers. Wonderwall collaborates with photographers to deliver unique photography you won’t find in any other app.

DOWNLOAD: Wonderwall Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

Backgrounds HD

With over 90 million users, it’s safe to say Backgrounds HD is a popular app. This app has tons of wallpapers spread across a variety of categories. New wallpaper is added every day as well. The wallpapers are selected by the staff to guarantee they meet the quality requirements. You’ll find something you like with this app.

DOWNLOAD: Backgrounds HD Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 50,000,000 – 100,000,000

Zedge

The last app on our list is an old classic. Zedge has been around for a very long time and it’s still kicking as a solid app for wallpaper (and ringtones). Each wallpaper and lock screen offered is matched to your device for the best experience. You can quickly set wallpapers from within the app and you can save favorites to be used on any device.

DOWNLOAD: Zedge Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 100,000,000 – 500,000,000

