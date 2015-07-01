Jul 1st, 2015

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung is gearing up to launch XL versions of the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Better known as the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, it’s now being rumored that the Edge version could go by the name Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (Plus) according to a recent trademark filing. We know, it’s a tad confusing and if there was any doubt that these devices would essentially look like bigger versions of the regular S6/Edge, freshly leaked case photos — and even a CAD render — are giving us a look at that now familiar S6 design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 S6 Edge Plus

Both cases look almost identical to the regular-sized S6 and S6 Edge, only you’ll notice small cutouts on the Note 5 case (bottom 2 images) for the included S Pen. The images come from MobileDirect, a Romanian accessory maker who’s accurately leaked devices in the past.

Right now, rumors point to the Galaxy Note 5 as coming equipped with a 5.98-inch 4K Quad HD display, Exynos 7422 processor, USB Type-C port, and a beefy 4,100mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ will be much smaller with a 5.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 808 processor, and 16MP rear/5MP front facing cameras. We’re still not sure when Samsung plans on making the devices official, but if history has taught us anything, we expect both of them to be revealed during IFA in September.

[USPTO | @OnLeaks | PhoneArena]
