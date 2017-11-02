Nov 2nd, 2017

The last few days have been rather hectic as we have seen the Razer Phone and HTC U11 Plus announced, but there’s still more to come. Case-in-point, Xiaomi announced its new Redmi Y1 smartphone at an event in New Delhi, India.

The device is nestled rather nicely into the budget market, with pricing starting at just Rs. 8,999 ($140), and a decent set of specs to go along with that attractive price point. The big focus with the Redmi Y1 isn’t the processor or the display, it’s the selfie camera, which features a 16MP sensor. This sensor, combined with the LED “selfie-light”, should help create more realistic pictures, making for one of the best selfie experiences on the market.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specs

  • 5.5-inch HD Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC
  • 3GB/4GB RAM
  • 32GB/64GB of expandable storage
  • 16MP Front Camera
  • 13MP Rear Camera
  • 3,080mAh Battery
  • MIUI 9

The Redmi Y1 also comes equipped with the beta for MIUI 9, which brings a myriad of new features to Xiaomi’s range of devices. These include a native split-screen mode, new photo editing options, as well as an optimized experience between the hardware and the software.

As you would expect, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the Redmi Y1 make an official release here in the States, but you could always try to go through outlets such as Gearbest to get devices such as this. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the Redmi Y1 and if you would like to see Xiaomi bring its budget lineup to North America.

[Android Central]
local_offer    Xiaomi   Xiaomi Redmi Y1  

stars Further Reading

India surpasses US in smartphone market share

Xiaomi could launch MIUI 9 in November

Xiaomi teases new smartphone for November

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 design leaked by TENAA

Review: Xiaomi Yi 4K Action Cam

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

9

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …