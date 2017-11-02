Pocket Casts, one of the finest podcast apps on mobile, just got an update to take advantage of Android 8.0 Oreo’s best features. Version 6.4 supports picture-in-picture and notification channels, plus adds an adaptive app icon and plenty of under-the-hood improvements.

If you listen to a lot of podcasts, Pocket Casts is a wonderful way to do it. It’s especially useful for those who use multiple devices on different platforms, since it lets you create an account and sync all your podcasts data. With update version 6.4, Pocket Casts is even better.

It now supports picture-in-picture for video podcasts, allowing you to keep up with your favorite shows while you use other apps simultaneously. It’s also compatible with notification channels, so you can specify the priority of different alerts for things like new episodes, downloads, and more.

Pocket Casts also has an adaptive icon now, making it easier to see when new episodes are available at a glance. Finally, the latest update brings battery and background improvements, support for updating show notes, performance enhancements, and more.

You can download Pocket Casts version 6.4 from Google Play now by clicking the button below.