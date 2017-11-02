OnePlus has today released a new update for the OnePlus 5. From what we can tell, the upgrade doesn’t bring much in the way of new features, other than support for Airtel VoLTE in India and Band 66 of Freedom in Canada. It does, however, transport a number of much-requested bug fixes, including a patch for the KRACK Attack Wi-Fi vulnerability.

Here’s the full changelog:

Supported Airtel VoLTE in India

Supported Band 66 of Freedom in Canada

Fixed Wi-Fi WPA2 security issue

Optimized battery usage in some cases

Optimized GPS accuracy

General bug fixes

As usual, OnePlus is rolling out the OTA—OxygenOS 4.5.14—in stages. To check to see if it’s ready for your OnePlus 5 , navigate to Settings, select System Updates, then hit Download Updates Manually. If for whatever reason, you don’t feel like going down that route, you can always wait until you receive an alert prompting you to install the upgrade.