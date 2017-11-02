When you think of smartphone manufacturers, it’s highly unlikely that Gionee ever comes across your mind. This isn’t surprising considering the fact that Gionee is primarily focused on the Asian market, but that doesn’t mean that these devices are anything to be scoffed at.

Gionee M7 Plus flagship, launching "soon." At 6.43", largest full-screen to date? Stainless steel + leather back (i.e. wireless charging?) pic.twitter.com/6W5oABjRE2 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 1, 2017

The latest mention of Gionee comes in the form of the Gionee M7 Plus, which has been leaked in a couple of hands-on photos from @evleaks. Specifics are scarce regarding the specifications for the device, but Blass has shared that the device will feature a 6.43-inch display. Additionally, the body of the device is made from stainless steel and leather, which could open up the inclusion of wireless charging.

Of course, the images do show off the inclusion of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as the dual-camera setup. However, we aren’t sure if these are legitimate cameras, or if the sensors are just for looks and don’t actually offer a great experience.

Due to just how luxurious the M7 Plus looks, we’re definitely going to be keeping an eye on what this device features once it has been officially announced. Let us know what you think about the Gionee M7 Plus and if you’d like to see a device like this launched here in the US.