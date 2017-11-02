Amazon has brought its virtual Dash buttons to the Echo Show, following their arrival on the firm’s dedicated Shopping application and website earlier this year. All you have to do is say: “Alexa, show me my Dash buttons,” then you’ll be presented with a scrollable list of all your toggles.

We should note, however, that you’ll only be able to access digital versions of tangible Dash buttons you own—so if you have a Pampers toggle hidden in your bathroom, you’ll be able view it on your Echo Show. The same goes for just about any other Dash button you have in your possession.

Announced back in May, the Echo Show is Amazon’s latest major product in its Echo digital assistant series. Unlike its brethren, it features a 7-inch display and a 5MP front-facing camera, which arm it with a slew of neat additional features, including the option to video call other Echo Show units.