The ZTE Axon 7 was one of the best mid-range devices with premium specs that you could pick up last year. It checked just about every box you could have with the exception of a removable battery, so it’s understandable that those who were pleased by the Axon 7 (me included) want to see the company debut something similar this year. The ZTE Axon M foldable phone concept is interesting, but it’s not the (an)droid we’re looking for from ZTE.

Thankfully, ZTE US’s official Twitter account has confirmed that the company plans on releasing a proper successor to the Axon 7 at some point.

Hi, Andrew. There will certainly be a follow on to the incredibly successful Axon 7. — ZTE USA (@zteusa) November 1, 2017



It’s nice to see ZTE acknowledge that the Axon 7 was “incredibly successful” for them, since it was one of the few phones that you could pick up for under $400 last year that offered premium specs and a minimal skin over Android. It’s since been updated to Android Nougat and while I’ve since moved on to the OnePlus 5 as my daily driver, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone. Looking forward to seeing what ZTE cooks up with their Axon 7 successor.