Nov 1st, 2017

Last year’s Galaxy Note 7 had a tendency to overheat, while this year’s Galaxy Note 8 seems to have a problem with freezing. A growing number of users are reporting that their handsets are crashing when opening certain apps, including the built-in Contacts app.

Users are taking to the Samsung Community forum to report the problem, which is making life with a Galaxy Note 8 extremely frustrating for some. Doing simple, everyday things can become impossible, with the crashes so bad that only restarting the device will fix them.

I set up speed dial and sometimes it will call but not show the contact info and sometimes it will just outright freeze on me,” reports one Note 8 owner. “I am currently dialing each and every one of my contacts as of now to avoid this issue.”

I have a note 8 and actually is my first time using and android phone. I never seen a phone that freezes an reboots so many times in the same month,” writes another. “Some times it happens when I’m playing games or using Facebook or WhatsApp. Other times it happens just by browsing etc.”

The problem appears to occur most commonly with Samsung’s own Contacts app, however, other users are reporting similar freezing issues when loading third-party apps and games. Again, this isn’t a temporary freeze; only restarting the device brings it back to life.

That, coupled with the fact that the freezing occurs with basic features, make this a serious issue — especially on a flagship smartphone that costs $1,000. Samsung obviously needs to address it quickly, but as yet, the South Korean company hasn’t responded to the complaints.

Have you experienced similar problems on your Galaxy Note 8?
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

stars Further Reading

Samsung made record revenue despite decline in mobile profit

Samsung launches Galaxy Upcycling Program

Samsung's Oreo Beta Program could launch tomorrow

Samsung patents display fingerprint scanner

Samsung's latest wearables are now available

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

4

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

9

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

10

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.