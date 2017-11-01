Nov 1st, 2017

After the Pixel 2 lineup was unveiled, it was revealed that Google included an additional processor on the motherboard for the devices. This chip, named the Pixel Visual Core, was designed in partnership with Intel and is a dedicated imaging chip.

The Pixel Visual Core is expected to improve latency and speed for not just your regular pictures, but also those taken with HDR+. Curiously, while Google touted the “highest score ever” provided by DxOMark (for what that’s worth), the company made no mention of the PVC until after the fact.

The PVC is currently sitting dormant on devices, as it has yet to be activated by Google. This was expected to take place with the release of the 1st Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview, but that has yet to happen.

Instead, Google has claimed that the PVC will be accessible and activated for developers when the next Developer Preview rolls out sometime in November. At that time, developers will be able to begin tinkering with the PVC, as well as integrating its use into various applications. This means that your favorite camera application may be getting a huge boost in quality once the developer integrates the PVC into the mix.

It will definitely be interesting to see what differences are made once the PVC is actually enabled for everyone to use.

[XDA Developers]
