Nov 1st, 2017

While some OEM’s are removing the 3.5mm headphone jack in an effort to “save space” or being “courageous”, other’s are making sure users have everything they need. Whenever new devices are anticipated, one of the biggest questions is whether the device will have the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the OnePlus 5T falls in this category.

Over the past couple of weeks we have been seeing more and more teases and leaks regarding the OnePlus 5T, and now the company is giving everyone a hint that the OnePlus 5T will retain the headphone jack. Obviously, this teaser has nothing to do with the 5T specifically, but if the company were to remove the headphone jack from its latest device, this tweet would be counterintuitive and would draw a lot of flack.

The aforementioned tweet shows that every single OnePlus device has kept the headphone jack, despite some in the market deciding to remove it. So, if you were to draw conclusions, you would be able to assume that the next OnePlus device would also include it.

We don’t have a solid date as to when the OnePlus 5T will be introduced, but according to previous leaks, we could just be a couple of weeks away. The latest reference to this suggests a launch date of November 16th, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the days ahead.
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5T  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5T Portrait Mode camera sample posted online

OnePlus 5T shown off in new renders

OnePlus 5T launch date

The Oppo R11s could be our first look at the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T could come as soon as next month

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

3

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

9

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …