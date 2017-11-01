While some OEM’s are removing the 3.5mm headphone jack in an effort to “save space” or being “courageous”, other’s are making sure users have everything they need. Whenever new devices are anticipated, one of the biggest questions is whether the device will have the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the OnePlus 5T falls in this category.

What do our phones have in common? 🎵 pic.twitter.com/sd9PcSdptw — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 1, 2017

Over the past couple of weeks we have been seeing more and more teases and leaks regarding the OnePlus 5T, and now the company is giving everyone a hint that the OnePlus 5T will retain the headphone jack. Obviously, this teaser has nothing to do with the 5T specifically, but if the company were to remove the headphone jack from its latest device, this tweet would be counterintuitive and would draw a lot of flack.

The aforementioned tweet shows that every single OnePlus device has kept the headphone jack, despite some in the market deciding to remove it. So, if you were to draw conclusions, you would be able to assume that the next OnePlus device would also include it.

We don’t have a solid date as to when the OnePlus 5T will be introduced, but according to previous leaks, we could just be a couple of weeks away. The latest reference to this suggests a launch date of November 16th, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the days ahead.