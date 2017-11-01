When Google announced they’d be extending the warranty against manufacturer defects on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to 2 full years, it was widely seen as a solid. This would help both existing and potentials fears about the devices developing unknown hardware issues (like the arguably overblown display “issues”) over time.

However, by extending the basic warranty to 2 years, Google is now overlapping their Preferred Care extended warranty which runs $129 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Preferred Care also covers hardware defects during this time, but customers would have to pay an additional deductible to swap their broken device out for a new one. So what exactly are the benefits of Preferred Care? That’s what a few customers have been wondering.

To make the program more enticing and provide a better value, Google is announcing that they’re now removing the deductible costs from the Preferred Care plan, but only for manufacturer defects during the 2 course of years. Customers who physically damage their device will still need to pay the deductible, with out of pocket costs ranging $79 for the Pixel 2, and $99 for the Pixel 2 XL. Still not a bad deal if you’re the clumsy type.

Those that feel duped, you can still get a refund on Preferred Care — who’s only real benefit is now accidental damage — up to 30 days from when your Pixel 2/2XL shipped.

via Twitter