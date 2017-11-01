Nov 1st, 2017

When Google announced they’d be extending the warranty against manufacturer defects on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to 2 full years, it was widely seen as a solid. This would help both existing and potentials fears about the devices developing unknown hardware issues (like the arguably overblown display “issues”) over time.

However, by extending the basic warranty to 2 years, Google is now overlapping their Preferred Care extended warranty which runs $129 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Preferred Care also covers hardware defects during this time, but customers would have to pay an additional deductible to swap their broken device out for a new one. So what exactly are the benefits of Preferred Care? That’s what a few customers have been wondering.

To make the program more enticing and provide a better value, Google is announcing that they’re now removing the deductible costs from the Preferred Care plan, but only for manufacturer defects during the 2 course of years. Customers who physically damage their device will still need to pay the deductible, with out of pocket costs ranging $79 for the Pixel 2, and $99 for the Pixel 2 XL. Still not a bad deal if you’re the clumsy type.

Those that feel duped, you can still get a refund on Preferred Care — who’s only real benefit is now accidental damage — up to 30 days from when your Pixel 2/2XL shipped.

via Twitter
local_offer    Google   Google Pixel 2   Google Pixel 2 XL   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Google Docs locked out some users saying they violated ToS

Google considered including earbuds with the Pixel 2

Fix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Pixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Pixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

3

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

9

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …